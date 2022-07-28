Global award for PM

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis yesterday accepted the 2022 Water and Energy Exchange (WEX) global award in the category of innovation and financial partnership.

Mr Davis upon accepting the award said it was a “wonderful feeling” to receive it on behalf of the Water and Sewerage Corporation for the work it did in reducing the amount of non revenue water from 7m gallons in 2012 to 2m gallons now.

Mr Davis also said: “I had the good fortune to be the superintendent of the execution of this as the minister of works with responsibility for WSC and saw it through from its commencement.”

To win the WEX global award is a major accomplishment as it is a global conference for distributing awards to the best innovative technologies, programmes and projects in eight categories. Of the technologies, programmes and projects nominated, the winners are selected by a jury panel of renowned water industry experts. For The Bahamas to win this award is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to the hard work and diligence it took to reform the WSC.

“We are producing less water today than they need to because most of what has been produced before was going into the ground. We are collecting more water today because more water is now being used and accounted for.

“That’s all because of the efforts of MIYA and their team of which we are grateful.”

For the second consecutive year, MIYA has been awarded a prize at the WEX Congress. The international event was held in Valencia, celebrating its 15th edition under the theme: “Unlocking the Power of the Smart Circular Economy”. It is the first significant project in the industry ́s history that was 100 percent output-based.