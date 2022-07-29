Bahamian swimmers in action at Commonwealth Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BIRMINGHAM, England: One day after she was the co-flag bearer for the Bahamas, Lilly Higgs said she was delighted to be able to reach the semi-finals of the women’s 50 metre breaststroke considering all that she had to go through to get to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After she teamed up on Thursday night with Izaak Bastian and carried the flag during the opening ceremonies at the Alexander Stadium, Higgs led the Bahamas contingent in the swim competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre with the 16th and final qualifying spot in the preliminaries in a time of 33.18 seconds.

Rhanishka Gibbs also competed in the event, but trailed Higgs in the 17th spot in 33.28.

Higgs, however, was the first of the Bahamian contingent to come back for a second swim in the semi-finals later in the evening. But the 21-year-old gracefully bowed out of the event with eighth place in 33.10 for 15th place overall.

“It was a long day and a long night,” said Higgs, who only arrived in Birmingham 36 hours before the opening ceremonies because of some flight delays. “Being a flag bearer alongside Izaak Bastian was very cool.

“But I felt it this morning when I competed in the heats. I was a little faster in the semi-finals, but obviously I’m would have liked to go a lot faster. I’m pretty happy with the swim and to make semi-finals was very cool and it set the tone for the rest of the team. I’m just happy to be here and to enjoy the experience.”

Gibbs, the youngest member of the team at age 16, said it was a good race, but she could have executed better.

“For my first big meet, I felt it was a really good swim,” she said. “I was really nervous going on the blocks, but I tried to shake it off and do what I had to do in my race. I hope to do my PBs (personal best) and have some fun with my team.”

A number of the swimmers who also got to make their global debut in a major competition were just thrilled to be here as well and making their presence felt.

Luke-Kennedy Thompson was the first to dive into the 50m pool for Team Bahamas, placing 19th in the men’s 400m freestyle in a personal best time of 4:04.90.

His sister Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, an 18-year-old sophomore at Howard University, was 21st in the women’s 200m free in 2:11.34.

“It was a lot of fun. I had as really good time. It wasn’t my best time, but it was a really good race so I’m excited to see how the rest of the meet goes,” she said. “I’m looking forward to see how well the Bahamas will do. I’m really excited to see how the games go.”

She noted that when she saw a brother go out on the blocks, the butterflies hit her and she couldn’t watch his race. She said she was just too excited because, as siblings, they butt heads, but they are always there cheering for each other, just as Team Bahamas does.

Lamar Taylor, fresh off his appearance at the World Championships, just missed advancing in the men’s 50m butterfly with his personal best of 24.21 for 18th overall.

Davante Carey, one of the veteran members of the team and a senior at McKendree University in Illinois, got 19th in the men’s 100m backstroke in 57.27 and Taylor, coming back for his second swim of the day, was 21st in his personal best of 57.51.

“It was the same as any multi-sport competition,” said 20-year-old Carey, who got his feet wet in the both the Commonwealth Youth Games as well as the Pan Am Youth Games. “Swimming is the same. There’s just some bigger countries like Canada, Australia and England, so the competition is here, but it doesn’t change the performances for us.

”For the rest of the games, I have about four events to go. This morning, I swam okay, I was two tenths off my best time. I’m not mad about it, but I definitely think I could have done better.”

Taylor, the 19-year-old student of Henderson State University, said he felt pretty good competing.

“I was able to execute my races today and I hope that I can continue to swim well and have a lot of fun here,” he summed up.

Katelyn Cabral was the last of the Bahamians to compete in the heats during the morning session. She came in 28th overall in the women’s 100m butterfly in 1:06.86.

Together, the team of Lamar Taylor, Davante Carey, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson and Lilly Higgs was ninth in the mixed 4 x 100m freestyle relay in 3:47.16, which left them as the last team looking in for a spot in the final. Unfortunately, the top eight qualifiers all showed up for the final.

On Saturday, four Bahamians will be in action, starting at 10:30 am with Luke-Kennedy Thompson in the heats of the men’s 200m free; both Rhanishka Gibbs and Katelyn Cabral in the heats of the women’s 50m free and co-flag carrier Izaak Bastian will make his debut in the heats of the men’s 100m breast.

A number of parents have accompanied their children to watch them compete in the games, the majority of whom are getting their first taste of the a major global competition, which is considered to be the second biggest multi-sporting event behind the Olympic Games.