Pintard: My escape from gang culture

FNM leader Michael Pintard yesterday told youngsters he had been in a neighbourhood gang as a youth, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, before turning his life around - and urged them to avoid getting into trouble.

Mr Pintard was speaking as Bahamian NBA player Buddy Hield held his annual summer basketball camp for hundreds of youngsters in Grand Bahama. Mr Pintard said he had made a decision to “change my life” as he called on youngsters to avoid mixing in bad company.

The first camp kicked off in his native soil of Eight Mile Rock, and the second in Freeport on Thursday at the Jack Hayward High School gymnasium.

This is the fifth Buddy Hield Basketball Camp and Clinic held in The Bahamas. Through his foundation, Buddy helps in the development of young Bahamians through the sport of basketball.

During the opening of the second camp, several successful Bahamian entrepreneurs and professionals, including Mr Pintard, were invited to share their stories.

Mr Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City, commended Buddy for holding the camps.

“We are so grateful to Buddy Hield and his foundation for recognising that if The Bahamas is going to succeed, we need to reach (the youngsters),” he told the campers.

“Buddy knew this years ago and he decided to support The Bahamas by supporting you.”

Mr Pintard believes that among participants there could be someone who will follow in the path of Buddy Hield, playing ball in the NBA, WNBA, or Europe or South America.

“We have no idea who you will become… but we know that within all of you there is something great, he said,

Mr Pintard noted future leaders of the country must do what past generations have not yet done – to increase Bahamian ownership in The Bahamas’ leading economic sectors.

“My generation have done some incredible things and the generation before me, but despite everything we have done... the persons who control the tourism industry in The Bahamas and persons who control the financial services industry in The Bahamas, the number is so small you could put them on a Bahamasair jet and fly them out the country - that’s how few (Bahamians) control the economic activity in your country,” Mr Pintard stressed.

“We believe that more of you can own the country you are born in – that’s important. So, my generation, we have not accomplished that as yet.”

Mr PIntard told campers they must also learn life skills so “you can earn a greater portion of the rock that you are on”.

Sharing his life experience growing up as a youngster, Pintard told them he decided to turn his life around from being in a neighbourhood gang, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol from grades six through 10, and hanging with the wrong crowd.

“I made a decision to change my life because none of that was working for me,” he said. “I used to run with some people who were not good for my development.”

The campers were encouraged to make the right choices and listen to positive people who would encourage them.

Mr Pintard stressed their involvement in basketball camps would develop their character and provide them with opportunities.

“You may end up where Buddy Hield is,” he explained. “So, basketball opened pathways for Buddy that was unimaginable when he was growing up - this is what basketball has done for him. It can also pay for your education.”

Mr Pintard said playing basketball also contributes to their physical fitness and helps them to develop good character and relationships.

He noted that basketball camps are a recreational activity that keeps young people off the street and out of trouble.

“You can build a community spirit through recreation activities like basketball, and that’s why these camps are important,” he said.

The Grand Bahama MP encouraged campers to set high goals.

“As good as Buddy is, he needs to see the goal to have an opportunity to hit the shot,” said Mr Pintard. “God has placed in you a tremendous amount of talent; we are relying on you to build a powerful tomorrow for the Bahamas,” he said.

Buddy Hield thanked all the presenters, including Shurmon Clarke, human resources director at Pharmachem; a representative from Eden Farms, businessman Clayvon Duncombe, and Mr Pintard for imparting words of encouragement to the campers.

“I hope you take something from each of the presenters today,” he told camp participants.

Buddy explained playing basketball is not a lifelong career. “I play basketball, but when I am done with basketball… I can’t rely on the money I make; I have to find some life skill I want to jump into because it is only so long that I can play basketball.

“I know I am not going to play basketball for a long time. The ball only bounces for so long; you are not going to be playing basketball until you are 40, 45, or 50 - the reality is that it is not going to happen. We need one of you guys to take my job, and take my spot (in the NBA),” he said.