Search effort ongoing for man missing off Andros

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SEARCH and recovery efforts are continuing for the remaining man from the vessel that capsized off Andros on Wednesday.

Three men were reported to have been in the vessel that was en route to New Providence.

According to police reports, sometime around 10pm, the men left South Andros on an aluminum fishing vessel, named the Molly.

“A local fisherman was able to rescue a 44-year-old male of Money Rock, South Andros, who was found, shortly before 7pm on Thursday 28th July 2022, drifting in the area of Burnt Rock,” police said. “He was taken to the Mangrove Cay Clinic, where he is being treated.

“The police have conducted a search of the area where the vessel capsized and retrieved the body of a second male from waters near Mangrove Cay Andros. Rescue efforts are fully being enforced at this time for the third male.”

During the OPM’s weekly press briefing on Friday, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said three individuals from Andros went out fishing and experienced rough weathers which led to the vessel capsizing.

He added: “There is a third person that is still outstanding.”

The Commissioner told the press that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the police on the island, and residents in that area of Andros are actively trying to locate the third person who was reported to be on the vessel.

Captain Glenn McPhee of the Defence Force said that all of their assets are involved in the search and rescue efforts regarding this matter.

“We have also engaged the citizens of the US Coast Guard who provide us with analysis and information data that we can interpret to determine the best search areas that we will target,” he said. “But we are deliberately focusing our efforts with all of our aerial and naval assets, as well as our drones.”

Police are encouraging boaters to pay close attention to the weather forecast, and to ensure their vessels are outfitted with life vests for all passengers at all times.