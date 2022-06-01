Insurers: Monday Night Floods A ‘Wake-Up Call’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian insurers yesterday said Monday night’s heavy rainfall and flooding should be a “wake-up call” for all home and vehicle owners, plus businesses, ahead of what is expected to be an active 2022 hurricane season.

Laneka Moss, a RoyalStar Assurance claims manager, told Tribune Business that the storms - which rendered many roads in eastern New Providence virtually impassable, sending flood waters into many residential yards - were “a precursor to let us know what to anticipate” in a hurricane season that formally begins today.

She added that the property and casualty writer is preparing to receive “some” property and motor vehicle claims as a result, having gone through a similar experience following the storms that inflicted similar heavy flooding on western New Providence on May 13.

Disclosing that motor vehicle claims from that event “tended to be to total losses”, Ms Moss said property owners reported losses ranging from $4,000 up to $70,000. She added that it would take several days, while home and vehicle owners cleaned up and assessed the extent of the damage, before RoyalStar will know the extent of the likely insurance claims.

Timothy Ingraham, Summit Insurance Company’s managing director, told this newspaper that the carrier, too, received insurance claims stemming from western New Providence’s flooding almost two weeks ago. “It wasn’t hugely significant,” he added of the amounts and volume involved. “There wasn’t a huge number of claims. We had localised flooding in some areas, some houses flooded. A few vehicles suffered flood damage.

“We’ll wait and see what happens on the eastern end. We won’t know for a couple of days. Most people, if they are flooded, are trying to get their lives back together and water out the house. It will be a day or two before we know exactly what happened.”

Mr Ingraham agreed that the flooding in eastern and western New Providence “should be a wake-up call”. He added: “It’s a very small taste of what we get when we do get a storm. Hopefully people will heed the warning and prepare themselves.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Ward, Bahamas First’s president and chief executive, said he was also anticipating that the property and casualty underwriter will receive claims as a result of Monday night’s torrential downpours. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are claims,” he told this newspaper. “We have seen claims arising from the heavy downpours we’ve had in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s an unusual amount of rainfall in a very short space of time. I would expect to see flooding arising out of that and claims coming in. I don’t expect the number of claims and amount of damage to be a material event for us.”