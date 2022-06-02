Nation ‘Must Be Prepared’ For Monkeypox Outbreak

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas must be on alert and prepared to take rapid action for an inevitable outbreak of monkeypox, according to a Pan American Health Organization official.

In a virtual press briefing yesterday, PAHO director Dr Carissa Etienne re-emphasized the stress currently placed on health systems in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said healthcare facilities now are also faced with the threat of other health matters. “Our health systems are still recovering from the disruptions brought by the pandemic and they are facing another surge of cases coupled with a growing number of health events, including monkey pox, viral hepatitis and other respiratory infections,” she said.

Earlier last month, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 12 countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, however, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas.

Dr Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies/PAHO, said member states should be alert and activate action plans for minimising spread. “What we know about this virus and the mode of transmission is this outbreak is containable,” he said. “Rapid action must be taken before the virus can be allowed to establish itself in most endemic and non-endemic contexts. Let us learn from the eradication of small pox and from emerging diseases must be urgently consider this evolving event.”

He said countries should be on alert for individuals presenting dermatological symptoms, including a rash as well as a fever, enlarged lymph nodes, headache, back pain, aches or fatigue.

“It is extremely important for the countries to also inform healthcare workers on these initial signals and take all the precautions from the beginning so the patient will be properly alerted.

“It is our common and community benefit to early identify those persons and if one person has those symptoms you must look for healthcare. This must be stopped at its earliest stages. We do not have to let it establish in the countries,” Dr Ugarte said.

On Monday, The Ministry of Health and Wellness assured the public there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country.

In a press release posted on their Facebook page yesterday, the ministry noted the National Disease Surveillance Unit is monitoring an individual who arrived in The Bahamas last weekend with a travel history of locations where outbreaks have occurred.

“That individual has been placed in isolation and samples have been obtained for processing. The male who is in his mid-30s has had significant resolution of his signs and symptoms. His only known contact is his wife, who is not showing any signs of monkeypox,” the release said. “The ministry has issued an Epo Alert which has been sent to physicians across the country to continue surveillance for any persons who may present with signs and symptoms of monkeypox.”

The release indicated symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

“The death rate associated with the disease is low ranging between three to six percent of persons infected. Any person who feels that he/she has these symptoms is asked to practice health and safety protocols (physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand sanitisation) and contact their primary care physician or nearest public health clinic for evaluation at the earliest opportunity.

“To date, the WHO has confirmed that nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries worldwide. The disease is being described as ‘containable’ by the World Health Organisation.”