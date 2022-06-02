Waterspout Forms Next To Paradise Island Bridge

This video shows the moment a waterspout appeared at the Paradise Island Bridge on Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries or significant damage, but chairs were scattered at the nearby Margaritaville restaurant.
bahamianson 48 minutes ago
So, what you did was say exactly what we saw? And, you get paid for that?
