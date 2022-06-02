0

Waterspout Forms Next To Paradise Island Bridge

As of Thursday, June 2, 2022

Waterspout

This video shows the moment a waterspout appeared at the Paradise Island Bridge on Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries or significant damage, but chairs were scattered at the nearby Margaritaville restaurant.

Waterspout aftermath

bahamianson 48 minutes ago

So, what you did was say exactly what we saw? And, you get paid for that?

