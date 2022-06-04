Eight Mile Rock Hosts Randol Fawkes Labour Day March

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Randol Fawkes Labour Day March in Grand Bahama

Despite overcast skies, marchers turned out in force for the Randol Fawkes Labour Day March which started at Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, at 8am on Friday and concluded at the St Stephen's Anglican Church grounds where various trade union representatives spoke.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell was among those speaking at the event. Also in attendance were Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, members of the Opposition, including former FNM Cabinet ministers Kwasi Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama; and Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama. Photo: Denise Maycock