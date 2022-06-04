Saturday, Early Evening Update On Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Saturday, 5pm update on Potential Tropical Cyclone One from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida:

Heavy rainfall will diminish across South Florida and the Keys through this evening. Heavy rain will continue across the northwestern Bahamas tonight before diminishing by early Sunday.

Heavy rain may begin to impact Bermuda Sunday night into Monday. The threat of flash flooding will continue to diminish this evening across South Florida, but urban flooding will continue. Flash and urban flooding is possible across the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in in the northwestern Bahamas for the next several hours, and are possible on Bermuda on Monday.