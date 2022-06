Updated: Tropical Storm Warning For Northwest Bahamas Discontinued

SUNDAY 12AM UPDATE: From the Bahamas Department of Meteorology:

ALERT #18 ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE, ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, SUNDAY, 5TH JUNE, 2022, AT 12 AM EDT.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS IS DISCONTINUED AND THE ALL CLEAR IS GIVEN BY THE DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY.

Weather update

9pm UPDATE from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology:

ALERT #17 ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE, ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, SATURDAY, 4TH JUNE, 2022, AT 9 PM EDT.

….FLOODING RAINS AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS…

…BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY DOPPLER WEATHER RADARS CONTINUE TO DEPICT HEAVY RAINS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER EAST END GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, THE BERRY ISLANDS, NORTH ANDROS AND NEW PROVIDENCE….

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, BIMINI, NORTH ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, NEW PROVIDENCE AND NORTH ELEUTHERA.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED WITHIN 36 HOURS.

AT 8PM EDT, THE CENTER OF POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 28.3° DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 78.9° DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 105 MILES NORTHEAST OF FORT PIERCE FLORIDA, 120 MILES NORTH OF FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA, 150 MILES NORTHWEST OF TREASURE CAY, ABACO, AND 240 MILES NORTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHEAST NEAR 18 MPH AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. A TURN TOWARD THE EAST-NORTHEAST WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED ON SUNDAY, FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE EAST MONDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO MOVE FARTHER AWAY FROM THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA AND NORTH OF THE EXTREME NORTHWEST BAHAMAS TONIGHT.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NOW NEAR 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL OR SUBTROPICAL STORM TONIGHT OR SUNDAY, SOME STRENGTHENING IS POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 210 MILES TO THE EAST OF THE CENTER.

RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, PARTICULARLY BIMINI, GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, NORTH ANDROS, NEW PROVIDENCE AND THE BERRY ISLANDS WILL EXPERIENCE A DECREASE IN RAINFALL AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH WINDS GUSTING UP TO STORM FORCE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.

FROM EARLIER:

• From the Bahamas Department of Meteorology:

ALERT #16 ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE, ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, SATURDAY, 4TH JUNE, 2022, AT 6 PM EDT.

…CENTER OF THE DISTURBANCE EMERGES INTO THE ATLANTIC EAST OF FLORIDA…

….FLOODING RAINS AND STRONG WINDS OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS…

…BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY DOPPLER WEATHER RADARS CONTINUE TO DEPICT HEAVY RAINS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER BIMINI, GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, AND THE BERRY ISLANDS, …

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, BIMINI, NORTH ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, NEW PROVIDENCE AND NORTH ELEUTHERA.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED WITHIN 36 HOURS.

AT 5PM EDT, THE CENTER OF POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 27.8° DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 79.8° DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 40 MILES NORTHEAST OF FORT PIERCE FLORIDA, 150 MILES NORTH NORTHWEST OF ALICE TOWN, BIMINI, 110 MILES NORTHWEST OF FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA, 175 MILES NORTHWEST OF TREASURE CAY, ABACO, AND 245 MILES NORTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHEAST NEAR 18 MPH AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. A TURN TOWARD THE EAST-NORTHEAST WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED ON SUNDAY, FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE EAST MONDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA THIS EVENING, NORTH OF GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO TONIGHT, AND NEAR OR TO THE NORTH OF BERMUDA ON MONDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NOW NEAR 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM OFF THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA BY TONIGHT, AND SOME STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AS THE SYSTEM MOVES FARTHER AWAY FROM FLORIDA OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 210 MILES TO THE EAST OF THE CENTER.

THE POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS OVER THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH MAXIMUM TOTALS OF 14 INCHES IS ANTICIPATED. THIS RAIN WILL PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT LOCALIZED FLOODING.

RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, PARTICULARLY BIMINI, GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, NORTH ANDROS, AND THE BERRY ISLANDS, WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS WITH TORNADIC ACTIVITY THROUGH TONIGHT.