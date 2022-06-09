Chinese funding wait halts $23.3m stadium upgrades

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The $23.3m renovation of the Thomas A Robinson stadium has been placed “on hold” while the Government tries to obtain grant financing from the Chinese government, a Cabinet minister revealed yesterday.

Alfred Sears, minister of works and public utilities, told the House of Assembly during his Budget debate contribution that the stadium - originally constructed at a price of $30m - is “a critical facility” given its central role in the Government’s Sports in Paradise tourism initiative and the fact it hosts key agencies such as the Road Traffic Department.

Revealing that the Government hired Caribbean Coastal Services (CCS) in June 2019, at a cost of $826,314, to prepare the tender documents for the stadium’s renovation and repair, as well as administer the process, he said: “They completed the tender documents and a tender exercise was undertaken in early 2021.

“Following the tender evaluation, it was recommended that a contract be awarded to Mosko’s United Construction Company in the sum of $25.3m inclusive of VAT. The Government of The Bahamas is in negotiation with the People’s Republic of China to secure grant funding for the project. The contract with CCS is on hold until the funding for the works is resolved.”

The price of Mosko’s potential contract is not far shy of what it cost to construct the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in the first place. Meanwhile, Mr Sears said the Government had “determined to complete” construction of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium even though this will cost Bahamian taxpayers a further $31m on top of the $24m previously invested, taking the total price tag to some $55m.

The minister added that completion was necessary to fulfill The Bahamas’ commitment to host international baseball events, as well as “generate revenues” and be a “major” contributor to the Sports in Paradise brand. While it is hard to see the facility ever generating sufficient revenue to pay back the Bahamian taxpayer’s outlay, Mr Sears said construction was now around 70 percent complete.

With the additional financing set to be provided in the supplementary Budget for the current 2021-2022 fiscal year, he added: “Thus far $5m of the additional $31m has been spent with outstanding payments in the system for approximately $6m.”

Elsewhere, Mr Sears said $16.1m in renovations are planned for Fort Fincastle, the Water Tower and 66 Steps. Working with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC), he added that the plan was to make the “historic site” a “destination” using its panoramic views over Nassau and out to Paradise Island and the harbour.

The upgrades, he added, will involve relocating the existing Straw Market at the site and also incorporate the nearby Mason’s Addition community, with the AMMC aiming to establish a cultural village-type attraction.