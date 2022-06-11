Man pleads not guilty to indecent assault of university students

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault of two female university students.

James Minnis stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Friday where he faced the allegations.

It is alleged that on March 30, Minnis, while in New Providence, indecently assaulted a 22-year-old woman. On the same day, it is also claimed that the 60-year-old indecently assaulted another woman, aged 23.

It was clarified that the assaults took place as one event at the same time, date and place.

The victims are said to be students at the University of The Bahamas, while the accused is believed to be a senior security officer.

The magistrate set Minnis’ bail at $5,000. He is due back in court on October 19.