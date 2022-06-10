Second tragedy for family

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE uncle of a 10-year-old boy who was murdered last year, was himself shot dead on Wednesday night.

While police have not officially released the victim’s identity, his sister, Doneisha Sherman, told The Tribune he is Marvin Sherman.

Ms Sherman said this is not the first time that her brother was shot at.

“He was just shot last year in March when my 10-year-old nephew was shot and killed. His twin was shot and my brother’s son was shot,” she said.

Ms Sherman said she hopes the family can get justice following the 33-year-old’s death as she reminisced about his personality.

“He was happy, outgoing, strong, he was a family person. He was more of an outgoing person.”

Mr Sherman was left dead while three other men, who were shot at the same time in Bain Town, were taken to hospital.

In an official report, police said sometime after 10pm they were alerted to a shooting incident that occurred on Curtis Street, off Finlayson Street.

“On arrival of first responding officers,” police said, “they were informed that four adult males were shot about their bodies. Three of them were transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

“The officers were directed to the rear of a residence where they found an adult male suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots.”

Emergency medical services visited the scene and following their assessment of the victim it was concluded that there were no signs of life.

The other victims are said to still be in hospital, one of them is in critical condition. This matter remains under active investigation.

In March 2021, 10-year-old Kenron Dean was murdered while two other minors and Mr Sherman were injured.

The then Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said the victims were shot in their home. He later revealed the shooting seemed to be gang-related, adding that police suspected the injured uncle was the intended target.

In October, Leon Evans appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the minor’s death. He was also accused of trying to kill Dean’s twin brother, his uncle, Marvin Sherman, and another eight-year-old relative.