Poitier named to Foreign Affairs post

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced the appointment of Eugene Poitier as its new permanent secretary.

Mr Poitier formally begins his duties at the ministry today.

Before this appointment he worked as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and as deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell commended outgoing acting permanent secretary Donella Bodie for her diligence and devotion to duty, wishing her well as she moves to a new assignment within the public service.