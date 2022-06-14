FNM ‘in solidarity’ with Long Island MP

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement stands in solidarity with Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, party leader Michael Pintard said yesterday, adding the organisation was of the view that the parliamentarian was innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Pintard released a press statement following Mr Gibson facing 56 counts on allegations that he did not declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

While he was granted $150,000 bail, The Tribune was told Mr Gibson was remanded as bail was not posted.

“It has come to the attention of the Free National Movement that charges have been brought today against a number of individuals in the Magistrate’s Court,” Mr Pintard said in a statement. “Among those reportedly charged is Free National Movement Member of Parliament for Long Island Mr Adrian Gibson.

“Given the sensitivity of the matter, I will limit my comments to the following: Mr Gibson is first and foremost a member in good standing with the Free National Movement and is also an active and important member of our parliamentary caucus.

“We in the Free National Movement stand in solidarity with Mr Gibson and believe that according to the laws of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas he is innocent until proven guilty and that he is entitled to due process and a fair trial.

“The FNM will therefore work to ensure that Mr Gibson’s rights are observed and not abused and we remain resolute in our position that at the end of this process, justice and truth shall prevail.”