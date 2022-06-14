FNM ‘in solidarity’ with Long Island MP

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE Free National Movement stands in solidarity with Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, party leader Michael Pintard said yesterday, adding the organisation was of the view that the parliamentarian was innocent until proven guilty.
Mr Pintard released a press statement following Mr Gibson facing 56 counts on allegations that he did not declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.
While he was granted $150,000 bail, The Tribune was told Mr Gibson was remanded as bail was not posted.
“It has come to the attention of the Free National Movement that charges have been brought today against a number of individuals in the Magistrate’s Court,” Mr Pintard said in a statement. “Among those reportedly charged is Free National Movement Member of Parliament for Long Island Mr Adrian Gibson.
“Given the sensitivity of the matter, I will limit my comments to the following: Mr Gibson is first and foremost a member in good standing with the Free National Movement and is also an active and important member of our parliamentary caucus.
“We in the Free National Movement stand in solidarity with Mr Gibson and believe that according to the laws of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas he is innocent until proven guilty and that he is entitled to due process and a fair trial.
“The FNM will therefore work to ensure that Mr Gibson’s rights are observed and not abused and we remain resolute in our position that at the end of this process, justice and truth shall prevail.”
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Then why would Red Party's high net wealth colleagues allow their elected Out Island MP remain under policeman's custody after not posting $150,000 Bail and everything else like this and that― Yes?
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
No one stood with Mr Peter Turnquest they should have paid his bail He has a lot of charges if he is Innocent he has nothing to worry about but he goes Sands will take his seat I never rejoice in any ones down fall.
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
No hum… same two every day. Legends in their own minds.
TalRussell 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
The Red Party has a culture that it must protect ― Yes?
JanetG 38 minutes ago
2017 MPS WERE CHARGED AND 2022 CHARGES WERE FORECAST. WHO IS SURPRISED? AND SO THE DOORS REVOLVES, AND I CAN SEE 2026 COMING SOON TOO. INNOCENT OR GUILTY, CITIZENS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS NO MATTER THE PARTY. THANKFULLY WE SERVE A SOVEREIGN GOD THAT'S SOLID AS A ROCK, TO HOLD ON TO WHEN HIS HERITAGE FALL SHORT OF THE GLORY.
sheeprunner12 34 minutes ago
The PLP has a dark strategic plan to destroy the FNM caucus by picking off every sitting MP with similar concocted allegations as this one. It's Long Island today. Who will be next????
Davis is hoping that the courts will be able to neutralize the FNM so that they won't be able to mobilize as a viable Opposition for the next election.
The question is: Are there wolves in sheep's clothing planted inside the FNM to destroy Pintard as well??
ADRIAN GIBSON WILL BE VINDICATED.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID