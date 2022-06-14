One year on and Exuma Markets celebrates

EXUMA Markets has celebrated its first year anniversary and official grand opening.

Central and South Abaco MP John H Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, was in attendance to cut the ribbon and mark the special occasion.

AML purchased the Georgetown store last May and has continued to build on the strong foundation established by the Minns family, the original owners who operated the store for more than three decades.

Over the past 12 months, there have been a number of significant changes at the location that have had a positive impact.

These include a $300k investment to remodel the store, putting in a new point of sales system, registers, and front end, installing new flooring and lights, upgrading the air conditioning, and increasing the capacity of the warehouse to accommodate greater storage.

The store operates under the Solomon’s neighbourhood format, but one change that was not made was to the name.

“Exuma Markets has been iconic to this community for decades and we wanted to retain the tradition of the location’s name and the direct link to the island,” said Gavin Watchorn, CEO & President of AML Foods. “Later in the year, we will begin to replace the dairy cooler and install 24ft of new refrigerated doors, increasing the capacity and variety in the dairy department. In all, we expect to invest close to $500k in renovations”.

Since taking over operations, Exuma Markets has increased arrivals of fresh produce and dairy products to the island and added over 2,000 new items to their assortment. Customers can also order from Fresh Market and Cost Right in New Providence and have items delivered for pick up or delivery.