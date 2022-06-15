Long Island MP released on bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson was released on bail yesterday 24 hours after he faced corruption charges for allegedly abusing his power as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Amid a throng of reporters and gathered onlookers, the sitting MP, along with his six co-defendants were released from the back of Magistrate’s Court after spending the night in custody.

The other six defendants are former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson, MP Gibson’s cousin Rashae Gibson, the MP’s campaign manager Joan Knowles, as well as Jerome Missick, Tonya Demeritte and Peaches Farquharson.

While Gibson has a total of 56 charges against him, the seven defendants collectively face 101 charges altogether.

These charges, which range from false declaration, bribery and money laundering, stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC to Elite Maintenance and Baha Bay.

Gibson, whose bail was set at $150,000, according to the accusations allegedly gained a financial advantage of just over $1.25m through a series of illicit cheques and wire transfers.

A source close to the matter indicated to The Tribune that the defence’s legal counsel met with Senior Justice Turner to fast track the defendants bail release after they spent the previous night at the BDCS.

Gibson gave no comment to the press during his release.

Service of the accuseds’ VBIs is expected on September 14.