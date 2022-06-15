Plans for new town centre for Marsh Harbour unveiled

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday unveiled plans for the development of a new town centre for Marsh Harbour, Abaco which she said will assist with the island’s economic growth following Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in 2019.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Mrs Coleby-Davis said the centre will house a new government complex, police station and mini hospital among other facilities.

According to the minister, the plans were given as a gift to her ministry from former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who hails from the island and was North Abaco MP for eight consecutive terms.

“The island of Abaco was decimated by Hurricane Dorian. While tremendous progress has been made in rebuilding the island. There’s more work to be done,” the Elizabeth MP said.

“Abaco is important to the economic growth and wellbeing of our nation and I am, therefore, pleased to share in this honourable House that my ministry has been gifted with project plans for a new town centre at Marsh Harbour.”

“I want to make it clear that this town centre was gifted by the former Prime Minister and former Member of Parliament for Abaco, the right honourable Hubert Ingraham and his book is on sale right now.”

She added: “Major elements of the town centre will include a government complex, police and fire stations, a library, courts, mini hospital and amphitheatre central park and a gymnasium and we also have more lots coming on stream, also gifted by the right honourable Hubert Ingraham, a design that he has as his vision in his heart.

“While they (are) beating their gums, Ingraham gifting us because he knows that a new day government will get it done. But in the coming months, my ministry will begin efforts to make the town centre a reality, turning the dream of a former Prime Minister Ingraham (into) a reality into the benefits of Bahamians and the people of Abaco whom he loves and we love also.”

Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco on September 1, 2019 as a Category 5 hurricane before barreling toward Grand Bahama.

The storm flattened homes and destroyed major infrastructure on the two islands, causing an estimated $3.4 billion in damage and losses.