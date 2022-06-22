Traffic fatality on Paradise Island Bridge

A pedestrian was found dead after being hit by a truck on the southbound Paradise Island Bridge on Tuesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm police arrived at the scene and found a caucasian male lying in the south bound lane unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services technicians arrived and concluded that there were no signs of life.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of a truck was traveling on the bridge when he felt an obstruction. Moments later he discovered that he had struck the pedestrian. The Coroner has been apprised of the facts relating to the incident.

Police will await an official identification by a next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity and an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. This matter remains under active investigation.