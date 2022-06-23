Man who hit ex-girlfriend told to take anger classes

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to attend anger management classes by a magistrate yesterday for assaulting his former girlfriend.

Pedro Brennen, 48, represented by Attorney Kevin Farrington, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of assault.

At around 7am on June 2 at Felton Bale Subdivision, Fox Hill, Brennen was arrested after he fought with his then girlfriend Careama Stubbs, who, it was claimed, he beat about the body.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

As part of his plea of mitigation, Mr Farrington said his client lost control in the heat of the moment due to the difficult affairs of the heart. In addition to telling the magistrate that Brennen was remorseful for his actions, Mr Farrington argued against a custodial sentence citing his client’s clean record and positive contribution to society.

The attorney also pointed out that the accused is the father of nine children who rely on his support, none of whom are the children of Ms Stubbs.

In view of this, Magistrate Serville told the accused he needs to spend time reflecting on his actions. As such Brennen was spared a custodial sentence. However, as part of his conditional discharge he was ordered to attend anger management classes at CCAC for six months.

Should Brennen default on his counselling, the magistrate warned him that he will face appropriate consequences within the maximum penalty of a $150 fine or three months in prison.

He was further warned not to have contact with his ex-girlfriend to allow each of them to separately heal from the experience.

The accused is expected to return to court for mention of his counselling on December 7.