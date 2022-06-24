Defence Force officer murdered

POLICE are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the murder of a serving Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer last night.

The officer was ambushed by three armed men as he approached the door of his home at Pineyard Road. The victim, according to police, attempted to escape the assailants, but was pursued and collapsed.

As police briefed the media last night at the scene, people believed to be relatives could be heard weeping as they were overcome with grief.

Sometime after 8pm, police were called to Pineyard road as a result of a shooting incident.

“On arrival of our officers they found a male lying on the verge of the street suffering from gunshot wounds,” Press liaison Superintendent Audley Peters said at the scene of the incident. “The Emergency Medical Services came to the scene and following their assessment they determined that there were no signs of life.

“Our investigations thus far indicate that the victim had just arrived home when he was approaching his door. Three suspects armed with firearms approached him and discharged their weapons at him.

“He attempted to run however he collapsed on the verge where the officers found him.”

Mr Peters continued: “At this juncture we can confirm that the victim was a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

“The criminal procedure code requires us to follow a certain protocol and so we cannot divulge his identity until identification by a next of kin.

“We ask members of this community who may hear, see or know of any details concerning this event to contact our police department at 502-9991 or 2 or walk into the Elizabeth Estates Police Station where they can communicate with Chief Superintendent Damian Robinson who is the area commander or anyone at that station.”

Mr Peters said he was unable to divulge the victim’s identity or age.

He was also unable to say whether this was an armed robbery gone wrong.

“We do not know the details. We are led by some information at this time as we put the pieces together. At some point we would know the cause of this incident.

“We are following significant leads. This investigation seems to be promising. All the details must come together and we have to get the information from other stakeholders to know what happened, who is responsible, what is the cause of this incident and bring it to some closure so that we can get the adjudication process started.

Commodore King said it was a tragic event and he extended condolences to the family.