Union says system has failed schools

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers has said that the Ministry of Education must admit that its Learning Management System has failed teachers and students, as it called for an operable virtual platform to be implemented.

BUT president Belinda Wilson said an educational plan is needed forthwith as well as officials with adequate skills hired to ensure education in The Bahamas moves forward.

Her comments came as report card day for public school students from grades one to 11 has been delayed for 14 days due to technical challenges with Learning Management System (LMS).

“BUT is in agreement for the report card day to be delayed,” Mrs Wilson said yesterday. “We will see if the 14-day deadline is achieved.

“However, the Ministry of Education must admit that the LMS EMIS platform has failed the teachers and students and they must seek to have a proper operable virtual platform implemented.

“It is so sad that students are being disadvantaged and again the Education system has failed the students of this nation. Unprecedented times call for creativity and sustainability.

“An educational plan is needed forthwith and the officials with the adequate skills hired to ensure that Education in the Bahamas moves forward. At this time, sadly, the education system is going backwards.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has previously revealed that a study conducted by the Department of Statistics showed that about half of students said they were either unable to sign on to the ministry’s learning management system or had experienced other challenges.