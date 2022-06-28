PMH incident - let’s wait for the facts

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said an alleged incident involving a minor at the Princess Margaret Hospital raises alarm and sheds light on security at the hospital.

The day after Equality Bahamas called for a full investigation into the matter, the minister said it raised questions, but he admitted that because police were still investigating, all of the relevant information was not available.

The incident happened on Friday and the Public Hospitals Authority has not said what kind of assault allegedly took place or given any further details.

The Public Hospital Authority and the hospital have both said the matter was turned over to police.

However, police have given no details. There have been claims that the incident was of a sexual nature, but this has not been confirmed.

“We are aware of it, but we are waiting the report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and upon their report we step in,” the minister said yesterday.

“But we are aware of the situation and we are awaiting details.”

Mr Wilchcombe also said: “Obviously it tells you we have to be deeply concerned about security.

“It tells you that who is monitoring and how could it happen, but I’ve learned something in life that unless you know all the details it’s difficult to arrive at a conclusion, but it alarms us.”

He said further: “I think what is happening in our country, because there is more media, more dialogue is taking place. I think what’s happening is we are becoming more aware of these issues, but very obviously if we’re reporting since 2019 more than 1,400 cases it just tells you how severe the issues are.

“So, when we hear of things we have to find ways to deal with it and if it requires the Princess Margaret or any of our hospitals or clinics to have more security or more monitoring then it has to happen.

“I think what we must do as a nation is our reaction has to be to solve the problem. I find that what we do is we hear of the issue and then we want to blame every single person that we could possibly find.

“I don’t think that’s the right way to do things. I think the way is to recognise that a lot of things have happened over the years. There are a lot of cracks in the system and we have to seal the cracks.”