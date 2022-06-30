Murder victim was cleared of teacher’s death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN whose conviction was overturned in relation to the murder of a Queen’s College teacher was himself killed on Tuesday, The Tribune was told.

Armando Sargent, accused of being involved in the murder of Joyelle McIntosh in 2015, was killed in a shooting.

Police said the incident happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Beatrice Avenue and Charles Saunders Highway when three men became involved in an argument at the traffic lights on the highway.

During the altercation, one of the men produced a firearm and fired shots in the direction of the two men. Both men ran north along Beatrice Avenue, however one later collapsed and was pronounced dead.

This homicide was one of three separate killings that happened less than 24 hours apart between Monday and Tuesday.

It was reported in December 2021 that the Court of Appeal had overturned the convictions of three men who were accused of murdering Ms McIntosh, an elementary school teacher.

Mr Sargent, Johnny Mackey, and a man who was arraigned when he was a juvenile were charged with murdering the mother, attempting to murder her son, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The third intended appellant, who has not been named since he was charged as a minor, was accused of actually shooting McIntosh.

Mackey and the third intended appellant were later convicted of all of the offences while Sargent was convicted of manslaughter, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The men filed an application for an extension of time to appeal their applications. Ultimately, the Court of Appeal approved Sargent and Mackey’s applications for an extension of time, quashed their convictions and did not order a retrial. They approved the third man’s application for an extension of time, quashed his convictions and sentences and ordered a retrial.