Govt Stepped In To Block Bpl Rate Rise: Planned Increase Shelved After Cabinet Ruled Rise Needed Ministers’ Approval

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A DAY after Bahamas Power and Light “prematurely” announced a proposed hike in electricity costs due to rising fuel prices, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said yesterday the government has not approved any rate increase for power in the country, nor is it considering doing so.

This was also supported by Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday, who committed his administration to doing all it can to avoid “raising the cost of electricity” on the Bahamian people.

Both men spoke after the power provider advised consumers in a press release on Monday that fuel costs would rise 3.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), ​warning some customers could see a rise of about $8, while others could pay $19 more on their electricity bills depending on consumption.

BPL recalled the statement about an hour later in the day, and no further information was given.

However, in the recalled press release, BPL said the proposed cost increase, which was expected to take effect today, was in response to rising global oil prices among other factors.

Yesterday, Mr Sears told reporters the press release was premature as it was never discussed by Cabinet beforehand as is the protocol.

He said: “Specific to the statement that was issued yesterday by BPL with respect to the increase of the rate for electricity, the matter was raised with me by the chairman last week. I spoke very briefly with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet has not had an opportunity as the shareholder of BPL and also as the backstop supplier because the hedge which stabilises the price of electricity — that is provided by the government so the people of The Bahamas is really funding the subsidisation of electricity of The Bahamas and the matter has not been brought to Cabinet at this time and, therefore, the release was premature and when it came to my attention as the responsible minister, I spoke to the chairman and that statement was recalled.”

Acknowledging the hike in energy and fuel prices due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, Mr Sears said the government was looking at ways to keep local fuel costs at an affordable rate.

This comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell projected last week that gas prices could increase to as much as $8 per gallon because of the international conflict.

Yesterday, Mr Sears said: “At this time, the Prime Minister has appointed a Cabinet subcommittee which is looking at how to address the question of energy on a short-term as well as a long-term basis.

“The government and this subcommittee has met with a number of entities, both national as well as international relating to the supply of LNG, solar energy and the development of micro grids within the entire Bahamas with not only in respect to New Providence, but all of our various islands so that we can bring down the cost of electricity and we can have a more sustainable supply to ensure that there is Bahamian ownership in the infrastructure for the provision of electricity.

“But at this point, no decision has been made. In fact, the Cabinet has not even considered (any) proposal to increase the rate of electricity.”

Meanwhile, Mr Davis addressed the issue of electricity costs in a recorded message from Belize, where he is attending a CARICOM meeting.

“My government will do its endeavour best to ensure that the rise in gas prices around the world will not have a deleterious effect on our people,” Mr Davis said. “God knows that our people could least afford to have more taxes or costs visited on their backs and my government will do all in its power to see how we can avert raising the cost of electricity on our people and as soon as I’m back to The Bahamas, we will be sitting down to brainstorm this to see how we can best do that.”

Asked what the situation means for the government’s proposed rate reduction bond, Minister Sears said: “Well, as you know, the rate reduction bond was a proposal that we met on the table and I can say that at this point, we are not proceeding with the rate reduction bond as framed that we met.

“And, therefore, the purpose of this sub-Cabinet committee is to look at all of the available options to consult with our domestic stakeholders and to take proposals back to the Cabinet and have the Cabinet make a determination.”