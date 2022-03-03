Art Of Graphix: The Qualities Needed To Unlock Entrepreneurship

Why entrepreneurship? While the journey to entrepreneurship is likely to be filled with sacrifices, obstacles and challenges, the reward for the same is far greater. With the right amount of knowledge and guidance, it is indeed possible for anyone to venture out into the world of entrepreneurship.

An entrepreneur is an innovative and creative individual who is willing to take significant risks, and overcome numerous challenges, to start their own business. Here are a few top reasons why you may decide to pursue a career in entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs have the freedom to choose their own path: They have the opportunity to create their own ideas and develop profitable business ventures.

No Age Limit: Anyone can become an entrepreneur as long as they have the courage, passion and perseverance to do so.

Create something valuable: One of the most exciting things about becoming an entrepreneur is the opportunity to create something of value that benefits an entire society.

Valuable skills: Not every entrepreneur is skilled in all areas of business. In fact, entrepreneurship can be viewed as a learning opportunity in numerous aspects of business, marketing and finance and, accordingly, the development of appropriate skills in all the relevant fields.

Role model: Entrepreneurs do not just build a business. They also build a legacy for their family and industry, paving the way for other potential entrepreneurs to create exciting ventures.

Ultimately, building a business takes time, money and other relevant resources. It may take months, and even years, for your business to grow and attain a positive status. Furthermore, you must understand that, as an entrepreneur, you are no longer an employee. Being the face and decision-maker of your entity may require long hours and advanced thinking for that reason, so it is necessary to put in the proper effort to take your vision and make it reality.

Entrepreneurs must exude confidence and believe in themselves, as an apprehensive approach will yield sub-par results. It is unrealistic to think everything will go as planned and, even if you have every detail of your business plotted out, you still must always brace for unexpected headwinds.

Being flexible with your plans and expectations will aid with planning, and adapting, to any unforeseen circumstances. And never forget that business owners must become accustomed to taking risks … to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. It will not always be roses and unicorns. At some point, you will run into difficulties, lose customers and have financial constraints. It is at this point that you may need to get back on the horse and take another risk, whether it is in the form of a new product, marketing campaign or customer recruitment strategy. Sometimes it takes a person who thinks differently than the herd to start something new and defy the odds.

Entrepreneurs must be able to pivot. If something is not working, changing your approach, your business model and your plans to make it work is the power of the pivot. Become adaptable despite what is thrown at you. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of A.Sc. B.Sc. M.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.