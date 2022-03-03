Auditor General Discloses Ongoing Co-Operation Woe

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Auditor General (AG) says the willingness of government ministries, departments and agencies to provide his staff with access to their files is still “not where we want it to be”.

However, Terrence Bastian, speaking at the Office of The Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, said compliance by public sector bodies when it comes to providing requested information for audits is “improving.”

He added that the only thing missing now is “accountability” from the Government sector. “A part of the role of the Auditor General is to ensure that we get good governance,” Mr Bastian said. “That’s going to trickle down to where good governance means that there must be transparency and accountability.

“Accountability would mean that, if someone is responsible for doing something right, they’re commended, and if they are responsible for doing something that they shouldn’t do that they get what they get.”

Mr Bastian, in a rare public appearance, has served as Auditor General across multiple administrations dating back to the Hubert Ingraham-led administration between 1992-2002. The position of Auditor General, unlike like most senior public service jobs, is a position of tenure and the office holder cannot be forced out of office or transferred to another department without their consent as mandated by the constitution.

Speaking of the Auditor General’s powers to hold persons accountable, Mr Bastian said: “The Auditor General can only go so far and report. That comes to the proper authorities to make sure whatever is set down is followed. We only could report the facts and then the relevant authorities take it from there.”

When it came to auditing pandemic spending, Mr Bastian said: “That’s a must. We are looking at it and, as I stand here, we have been requesting information from the beginning, such as we have some files in office now that we would have requested on the food programme.

“So, we are checking into, and it’s our duty to make sure, you know, exactly how the money is spent. So, we are looking at that.

The next audit reports to be released are on the Meteorological Office, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and the Port Department, Mr Bastian said, as well as one on the Customs Department, which he indicated is completed and ready for release.