Charity’S $12k A Month Bill On Groceries

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS food prices continue to rise, one local charity said it is spending in the region of $12,000 a month to purchase grocery items to feed the poor and needy on Grand Bahama.

The Tribune spoke with representatives of the Salvation Army and the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Food Distribution Centre in Freeport about how inflation is impacting their organisations.

Both groups buy locally to support the Grand Bahama economy and have noticed an increase in prices.

Major Hendrik Sumter said the Salvation Army spends $3,000 per week, or about $12,000 a month, to provide food parcels for their clients.

“Last week was the first time we purchased food items from one of the wholesalers and prices have increased,” he said. “I am not going to complain because there is nothing we can do. We can ask for a price break, however, somewhere someone has to eat.”

According to Major Sumter, the group services the homeless Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 1pm.

He said they are given something light to eat, a cup of soup and sandwiches. They are also allowed to take showers, freshen up, get a change of clothing, and toiletries.

Major Sumter said the group operates a pantry programme once a week. He said fortunately, the Salvation Army had prepared well in advance before the year’s end and purchased a lot of nonperishable food items prior to the inflation.

He said the agency has experienced an increase in the number of clients applying for assistance. People are being assisted on a 90-day or three-month cycle.

“That allows a lot of people the opportunity to apply for food parcels, and the intake is being done online,” he said.

Mr Sumter said they service roughly anywhere between 25 to 30 people per week.

He said each food parcel is between $75 and $100.

“When you multiply it by 30, you will see how much we spend for the week,” he said. “That is not easy, and we have our Thrift Store where we sell donations that come in to purchase those items.”

Alicia Garland, of Evangeline Jervis Community Service Food Distribution Centre, said they cater to about 80 clients weekly. While her group’s food costs are lower, she said she has noticed a rise in prices.

“We are spending now close to $3,000 every month on food parcels. And we buy locally so we can support the economy and the price of every single thing went up - rice, toilet paper, and tuna. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

The price of items such as cream and macaroni noodles have increased, as well as other items, she said.

“Noodles are scarce and expensive,” Ms Garland stated. “We are paying more for the grocery items, but we have not reduced the number of clients that come to us.”

The food distribution centre has been in existence for the past 13 years.

“We are an independent non-profit registered organisation, and we distribute clothing and food packages to needy individuals. We register persons for the food package we give out. There are 80 or more persons that we assist weekly. And, we are up to 1,000 people coming on and off,” Ms Garland said.

She stated that the centre is in need of assistance as they have seen an increase in clients since Dorian and the pandemic.

“We do not ask anyone questions, we only get basic information such as name address and phone number. Many of them are unemployed, and some are working but cannot make ends meet. We register them and put them on the list and the rotation. We are spending now close to $3,000 every month on food parcels,” she said.

Ms Garland said the next endeavour is to complete a hurricane shelter and launch a daily soup kitchen.

“We are asking for support to complete the shelter, which is 4,000 sq ft. And once it is completed, we will start a soup kitchen to provide one meal a day.”

Yesterday, Major Sumter said the Salvation Army is encouraging religious ministers to assist the elderly and seniors in their congregation with the online registration for food parcels.

“We have many seniors that come for food parcels and some said they cannot complete the online registration, and I encourage them to seek out their ministers and ask them for help signing them up,” he said.

