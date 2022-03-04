Just Two New Cases Of Covid Recorded

THE Ministry of Health reported just two new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the lowest number recorded so far this year.

It’s a further sign that the country is at the tail end of the fourth wave of the coronavirus, however health officials have said a new wave could emerge if a new variant circulates.

The two new cases, recorded in the ministry’s March 2 dashboard, were both in New Providence.

The country now has had 33,152 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, however only 222 cases are active.

At last report, 16 people were in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom was in the intensive care unit.

Seven hundred and seventy-one people have died from the disease.