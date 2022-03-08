Probe Launched Into Claims Of Official Being Beaten By Police

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle confirmed yesterday an investigation is underway into claims from a Cat Island local government official that he was beaten by officers in Long Island and denied medical attention after the ordeal.

Mr Rolle, however, said the fact the official now faces charges after he was later accused of having committed a number of offences following his formal complaint of the incident to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Complaints and Corruption Unit is a separate issue.

Jason Jasper Russell, 25, told The Tribune last week he was assaulted by officers in Long Island on February 19 and upon his release, he flew to New Providence where he sought medical attention for a facial injury, chest and head trauma, a back injury and abrasions about the body.

The ordeal unfolded on Long Island during what was supposed to be a trip to a local hangout spot to meet his girlfriend’s parents. He alleged the assault came at the hands of plain clothes officers as well as one officer in uniform.

Asked about the matter yesterday following an event when senior commanders of the Royal Bahamas Police Force read to students at Eva Hilton Primary School, the Commissioner said two separate issues were at play.

“No, I’m not following that up,” Mr Rolle said when he was asked by The Tribune if he had been following the situation. “The matter was investigated and he was given leave to return and when he returned, he was charged.

It’s nothing nefarious about that. That is procedure. I instructed them to let him go as opposed to keeping him in custody where we had nowhere comfortable.

“During that absence he went and made his complaint. One has nothing to do with the other, okay? Let’s focus on the fact that a complaint was made. There was a prima facie case against him and he was charged. That is the issue.

“Now, he made a complaint against the police officers, I’m advised, and that is being investigated. Two separate incidents.”

Mr Russell last week also raised questions about the charges he now faces.

“I need help at this point because they are trying to falsely accuse me because if I really did do something they would have charged me and sent me to court. They know I did nothing.

“I have never been in trouble. I’ve been away to school in America and all of that and the same day I go to meet my girlfriend’s parents, I get in problems?

“You think I would act bad in front of people I just met to leave a bad impression?”

At the time, he told The Tribune he feared his reputation could be tarnished in the long run.

“I am a local government representative. I have my own business. I was a tourist in Long Island and I don’t even move like that.

“I am a licenced aircraft technician and a marine technician. I started my business. I help with the family business.”

Mr Russell last week called for a full investigation into what had transpired.