Concern Remains On Vaccine Hesitancy

A PAN American Health Organization official has said The Bahamas has only reached around 39 percent vaccination coverage and that vaccine resistance is a serious issue both here and the region at large.
During a press briefing yesterday, Assistant Director of PAHO Dr Jarbas Barbosa responded to questions of large gaps in vaccine coverage in people under the age of 12 in The Bahamas and throughout the region due to lack of access to paediatric vaccines.
However, Dr Barbosa said the main priority should be to vaccinate the priority groups before children, urging the immunisation of the elderly and those with comorbidities first.
“I think that the main priority now, not only in The Bahamas, but in all Caribbean countries, and all countries in the world is to vaccinate the priority groups.
“The Bahamas has around 39 percent of immunisation coverage, that is not enough vaccination to protect all the vulnerable population. So, before thinking about vaccinating children, we need to go first to the elderly and to adults who have any underlying conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension or other diseases that can put them at risk to develop a severe form of COVID-19.”
Dr Barbosa also said PAHO is working with the Ministry of Health and other health officials from countries in the region on how to respond to vaccine resistance.
“We are working with the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas and other countries in the Caribbean on how to respond to vaccine (resistance); that unfortunately is a very important phenomenon that we have detected in that region.
“The Ministry of Health (is) concerned, and we are working with them to engage not only the healthcare workers - that is very important - but other leaders in the region. Political, religious leaders that can provide the information that the families need to receive in order to make the right decision to protect their lives, getting vaccinated.”
