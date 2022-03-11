Environment Is ‘Number One Priority’ For Carnival

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Cruise Line President Christine Duffy says the corporation’s “number one priority” is compliance and care for the environment.

Her comment yesterday was a response to The Tribune regarding reports from a local daily about the probability of penalties or sanctions against Carnival Cruise Line.

A US court mandated report released in 2019 revealed the company dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage and more than 8,000 gallons of food waste in Bahamian waters in 2017.

The Ministry of Transport and Local Government had previously said it found the allegations disturbing and that the Port Department and the Bahamas Maritime Authority would investigate the allegations. Yet, the outcome of the investigation has not been made public.

When this newspaper asked the Carnival official yesterday if the company accepts possible sanctions and what the company would do in the future to improve, Ms Duffy said the company is taking measures to take care of the environment.

“Carnival Corporation is committed,” Ms Duffy said “Our number one priority is compliance and care for the environment. The work that we are doing, the investment we are making to ensure that we can operate sustainably as we have made investment on our newest ships with LNG technology and any lessons that we have learned we have incorporated into our commitments as we move forward to ensure that we keep everyone healthy, safe and, including the destinations that we bring our ships to. That’s a number one priority for our entire corporation.”

Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis recently spoke to the media about the government’s investigation into Carnival’s dumping in Bahamian waters.

“I was advised that the office had handed that investigation over to the DEPP (Department of Environmental Planning and Protection), who has to carry out and complete the environmental portion of that report, so that they can determine what sanctions would be placed on Carnival,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“And, so, I think the discussion now lies with the DEPP and the Office of the Attorney General to determine what the penalties will be as it relates to Carnival. So my office just did the investigation along with them because it falls under us when it’s those sorts of incidents, but as it relates to the environmental portion and the penalties, that would go to the DEPP.”