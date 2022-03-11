Here To Stay - And Bringing 1,000 Jobs

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Cruise Line President Christine Duffy has affirmed the company’s commitment to major investments in the country specifically the planned $200m development of a new port in Grand Bahama and $100m of enhancements planned for the island of San Salvador.

The company official said Carnival is currently working in partnership with the government to finalise needed permits and approvals to develop the two major projects in cooperation with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the government.

“The first, a new cruise port destination primarily for Carnival Cruise Line on Grand Bahama, will represent an investment of over $200m,” the company said in a press release. “The second project, on the Bahamian island of little San Salvador, home to Holland America Line’s award-winning Half Moon Cay port, will constitute an estimated $100m investment over time.”

Ms Duffy revealed these projects are expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs while speaking yesterday at Carnival’s 50th anniversary of cruising to The Bahamas celebration at Pompey Square.

“With the committed support of government leaders and agencies, we are currently working on advancing two major projects. I would like to say thank you to all who are here who have supported us on this important journey so far,” she told the audience.

“Representing a $200m investment, the Grand Bahama Cruise Port will offer guests a spectacular beach front and exciting Bahamian experiences. The port will offer many job opportunities, including the chance for local entrepreneurs to feature Bahamian food and retail items. It will open the door to Grand Bahama and we expect, we know it will bring a positive economic impact for the local community.

“Also $100m of enhancements are planned for the island of little San Salvador home to the beautiful beaches of Half Moon Cay. This project will include a new tender marina and a pier that will accommodate larger ships including our spectacular new flag ship Mardi Gras which was inaugurated last year and Carnival Celebration which we will unveil later this year in Miami.

“As we continue to grow our presence in The Bahamas, we will continue to be focused on ensuring positive local impact for The Bahamian communities that surround our ports. We are proud to be the number one employer of Eleuthera and with the planned expansion that number will only grow.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was a part of the chorus congratulating the cruise company for reaching half a century of service. He highlighted the benefit of the Carnival Cruise Port in Grand Bahama for the economy.

“I’m personally looking forward to the Carnival Cruise Line Port in Grand Bahama, as well as the new multi-cruise line partnership for a shipyard that will provide opportunities for local residents. As my administration seeks to expand the blue economy, and increase local opportunities within the sector, investments like these operate at the intersection of tourism and the blue economy, allowing us to leverage our coasts and waters for the mutual benefit of our people and investors alike. These kinds of investments are what will allow us to take our first steps confidently into a robust and sustainable development of our blue resources,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper noted that over the years this cruise line has deepened its stakes in our economy, remaining a loyal committed partner.

“One of the guiding mandates of this ‘New Day’ administration is the commitment to create more opportunities for entrepreneurship in the tourism sector for Bahamians,” Mr Cooper said. “Our partnership with Carnival will facilitate this goal as increased opportunities are made available for local businesses. Persons with a wide array of services, tours, and excursions and we are calling today for an even deeper partnership with the Tourism Development Corporation as we seek to bring even more Bahamians into the tourism space as entrepreneurs,” he said.

Local investment was discussed on the sidelines of the event by Ms Duffy and Mr Cooper.

As for the timeline of new developments, Mr Cooper said “we’re at advanced stages in terms of final approvals”.

“I anticipate that the Minister for Grand Bahama will make an announcement when she speaks at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook on the 17th,” he said.

Meanwhile, the anniversary was marked by Carnival presenting a contribution of $50,000 to the LJM Maritime Academy for specialised equipment to support cadet education.