Five Dead, Two Injured After Four Separate Shooting Incidents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOUR separate shooting incidents in three days have left five people dead and two others in hospital in critical condition.

The latest killings took place Sunday after 6pm on Thompson Lane, less than 24 hours after two other men, one of whom died, were shot on the same street.

_ Advertisement

Police are investigating whether any of the weekend homicides are connected or possibly gang-related. Police are also investigating whether retaliation played a factor.

Superintendent Audley Peters said Sunday’s victims were in their mid-twenties. He said they were not related.

He told the media on the scene that shortly after 6pm police control room received reports of a shooting incident that occurred on Thompson Lane.

“Our officers were dispatched and on the arrival of the first responders they met two males suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the ground. Emergency Medical Service were dispatched and on their arrival on the scene they examined the victims, one of the males was pronounced lifeless on scene. The other was transported to the hospital where a short time ago he succumbed to his injuries,” Supt Peters said.

“The initial investigation in this incident suggests that two persons were standing at the end of a residence when a dark sedan pulled up. A lone gunman exited that vehicle and discharged his weapon at those two gentlemen injuring them, resulting in their deaths.”

Asked if this incident was possibly connected to another recent murder, he replied: ”There’s a possibility that there is a connection and we won’t rule it out—(we) just have to put all the dots together and do the victimology. That will tell us who it is, what’s the reason and we’ll (go) from there.”

A reporter pointed out that members of the RBPF’s anti-gang unit were on the scene. Supt Peters explained that wherever there is a firearm-related matter that unit is responsible for coming out and doing an investigation.

“The reason that they’re here is to canvas the area and listen to what the word is on the street, act on it, and verify what they’re saying whether it be true or not,” Supt Peters said.

The weekend of bloodshed began on Friday when one man was killed and another was transported to the hospital.

While police did not officially give the identity of the victim, The Tribune understands the deceased is Vernal Stubbs.

Supt Peters told reporters on that scene that the two victims appeared to be friends in their early 30s.

He said shortly after 5pm on Friday, police received a complaint of a shooting incident that occurred on Eighth Street, Coconut Grove.

“Officers were dispatched and on the arrival of the first responders they met a white jeep on the eastern side of Eighth Street with two inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following the assessment of the technicians, one of the males was pronounced lifeless.

“Initial investigation indicates at least two males were standing outside the residence when a vehicle approached them. Two males exited that vehicle brandishing firearms and discharged their weapons at the males, injuring them about their bodies.“

One woman at the scene revealed the heartbreak of losing her brother.

“They kill my brother and he don’t bother nobody,” the woman said. “They kill me too because that’s my brother.

“They take away one of my heart away from me. They take away my baby. I don’t know what to say. I have too much love for my brothers.”

A person close to the victim said the culprits killed somebody who helped the people in the community.

“They took down a good person,” another resident said. “They took down a good person. He’s a well-respected person and people love him. You can get the shirt off his back. For something like that to happen, we never would’ve thought that would happen to him.”

The other man taken to hospital was confirmed to be a family friend.

Two other men were killed on Saturday.

Supt Peters said that sometime after 2pm, police received complaints of a shooting that occurred on Thompson Lane off East Street. Officers were dispatched and on the arrival of the first responders, they found a male in his twenties lying on the southern side of Thompson Lane crouched against a building. He was unresponsive following the officers’ examination and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

He said four children under the age of 10 were on the scene when the incident happened, but none were injured.

“The particulars or the initial investigation suggest that a vehicle which was a jeep came through the street as young men gathered playing a game and two occupants exited that vehicle armed with firearms and discharged those weapons at those young men,” Supt Peters said on Saturday. “A number of them scattered however this victim was shot about his body and succumbed to the injuries.”

He said police have a “promising” investigation.

Asked if police suspect this shooting is gang-related, he said “the streets are saying that” but added police could not confirm that angle at the moment.

Asked if the murder is connected in anyway to Friday’s shooting, Supt Peters added he could not conclusively say that at this stage in the investigation.

On Sunday, Supt Peters confirmed that a second person was shot in the Thompson Lane incident and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, after 10pm, police were called to Cordeaux Avenue as result of a shooting incident.

The victim in that incident is said to be in his early 50s.

“On the arrival of our first responders, they discovered a grey vehicle parked on the southern side of Cordeaux Avenue west of Market Street. An inspection of that vehicle revealed an adult male suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots. A check of his vital signs and he was unresponsive hence EMS was called. On their arrival, following the assessment of the technicians, they pronounced that male lifeless following their assessment,” Supt Peters said.

“The particulars at the moment are that this male was coming home and as he pulled up to his residence two vehicles pulled up behind him. Suspects exited one of the vehicles and armed with firearms they discharged their weapon at the victim hitting multiple times and succumbed on the scene.”

He went on to assure the public that the police are putting their “best foot forward” in the wake of the recent spate of gun violence.

“Our response at the moment is a robust police presence on the ground,” he said “. . .We are doing aggressive stops and searches in the Coconut Grove area where we’ve initiated some exercises and other areas. I could assure the members of the public we’re putting our best foot forward.

“However, this must be done in partnership with members of the community. How do we need your partnership - your eyes, your ears, and your information. If you know something, say something because we are in this together collectively. We are encouraged to do our work and we will continue to do our work.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.