Fnm To Assess Reasons For Election Defeat

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said internal and external groups will create an election post-mortem for the FNM which will be analysed at a conclave the party is likely to hold at the end of April.
“The FNM intends to hold a national conclave to retool our organisation,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. “This would include capacity building workshops, organising each constituency association, strengthening the advocacy and work of the parliamentary team and reviewing the post-mortem on the recent general election. The conclave will kick off our outreach efforts to re-engage our supporters across the nation. The conclave is likely to occur at the end of April.”
Mr Pintard said the post-mortem will be important to help the party pivot and move forward after its general election loss.
“We’ll have one of the firms that ordinarily do this work do it. We have any number of companies who provide that and then also we have some internal polling that we will do. We have groups that assisted us prior to the election. So, yes, a professional company and internal group work, two sets of polling and then, of course, we do have some preliminary reports in that weren’t done for this purpose, but that have useful information.”
The FNM won only seven seats in last year’s early election, its worst performance since 1977 when it won only two seats. At the party’s recent convention, St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright was elected deputy leader while former Cabinet minister Dr Duane Sands was elected chairman.
Mr Pintard was elected leader at a special one-day leadership convention last November.
“Our party should understand what the voter sentiments were and what organisers’ sentiments and experiences were, those who were in charge for example of coordinating the campaign at various levels, national as well as at the association level. And they obviously are going to be some of the respondents to questions that are being designed and then, of course, the voting population itself will be assessed also so again.”
Comments
John 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
HUBERT MINNIS!!!!!!
tribanon 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Surely Pintard must have many more important things to do and be concerned about as leader of the opposition rather than wasting his time and the FNM party's time.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
I see, said the blind man.
TalRussell 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
During regular telephone shoot duh political breeze with one Pindling's most trusted political pundits, he asked with chuckle in response Michael Pintard's promise conduct an external 2021 election post-mortem for duh Red Party, how can Pintard, hold a post-mortem, if duh enemy is well alive and shadowing from within. his, Pintard's ever step. ― Yes?
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Well, let me open up a new door of thought for you - a post mortem is just what it is - a review of all factors surrounding the death of whatever lost its life. Maybe by conducting this exercise it can discover and excise the ingredient that caused the mortem in the first place!
TalRussell 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
@ComradeTrueTrue, if there are 4 post mortem stages of death, Pallor Mortis, Algor Mortis, Rigor Mortis and Livor Mortis, so Pintard must first grow sufficient size leadership balls to add and defend a 5th, Minnis Mortis, ― Yes?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
PLP did the same thing in 2017. They're back in power and still doing the same ole PLP shit
TalRussell 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
@SheepRunner, true, some signs small crackin', so asks, being early out gate if still are repairable, ― Yes?
carltonr61 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Who buys the tee shirts for election parties runs the country and not our vote. Voters are last on the list and first to get tee shirts while tee shirt suppliers get the real gold. Next time we need to make our own tee shirts
carltonr61 44 minutes ago
We voted against gambling but were made to prostitute to the gaming billion dollar shaft. Anti gambling DIE HARD Christian PLPs put The FNM in power. We are yet to see a peoples government in the post UBP/early Pindling Bahamas. They always find a way to trick our democracy to enrich themselves, family, bootlickers, stooges, tee shirt buyers and sweethearts. The wisdom Bahamians sought in Minnis glass bottle splinter compassion was the end in him not embracing the anti gambling populace but further enshrined gambling into the existence of the Bahamas. Today Bahamians are 4 billion dollars broker. He was a shame and let down then further displayed his learnt arrogance with Dorian then Hitler antics of Covid where he sliced his knife as if dissecting a cadaver, but we felt every cut.
carltonr61 32 minutes ago
PLPs are raging against the uni direction of Fred and other old hand me overs rejects - but for the hatred of minnis - that helped drown Christie they came along like maggots in Brave and Cooper's crab & doe. The quiet speechless wonders of the FNM so it took the voters X to hear the cries and suffering Minnis inflicted on the people as did Perry. Also The worstist of the worstisist in Bahamian total history past and modern.
