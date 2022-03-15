Fnm To Assess Reasons For Election Defeat

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said internal and external groups will create an election post-mortem for the FNM which will be analysed at a conclave the party is likely to hold at the end of April.

“The FNM intends to hold a national conclave to retool our organisation,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. “This would include capacity building workshops, organising each constituency association, strengthening the advocacy and work of the parliamentary team and reviewing the post-mortem on the recent general election. The conclave will kick off our outreach efforts to re-engage our supporters across the nation. The conclave is likely to occur at the end of April.”

Mr Pintard said the post-mortem will be important to help the party pivot and move forward after its general election loss.

“We’ll have one of the firms that ordinarily do this work do it. We have any number of companies who provide that and then also we have some internal polling that we will do. We have groups that assisted us prior to the election. So, yes, a professional company and internal group work, two sets of polling and then, of course, we do have some preliminary reports in that weren’t done for this purpose, but that have useful information.”

The FNM won only seven seats in last year’s early election, its worst performance since 1977 when it won only two seats. At the party’s recent convention, St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright was elected deputy leader while former Cabinet minister Dr Duane Sands was elected chairman.

Mr Pintard was elected leader at a special one-day leadership convention last November.

“Our party should understand what the voter sentiments were and what organisers’ sentiments and experiences were, those who were in charge for example of coordinating the campaign at various levels, national as well as at the association level. And they obviously are going to be some of the respondents to questions that are being designed and then, of course, the voting population itself will be assessed also so again.”