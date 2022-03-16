Mental Health Bill ‘Soon’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH mental health once again at the forefront of public discussion, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said he remains optimistic that the government will soon introduce a new Mental Health Bill in Parliament.

“It’s out for consultation,” Dr Darville said of the draft legislation yesterday. “It’s completed by the AG (Attorney General). The mental health advisory committee has finished looking at the bill itself and that will go back to the AG’s Office and once it’s past the AG’s Office, it will come to Cabinet for its final approval and I’m eager to lay that bill in Parliament and debate that bill so we can address some of the great challenges we have in the country.”

Concerns about mental health were reignited last week after the alleged suicide of young mother, Carissa Culmer, 24.

Culmer was found hanging in a room at a hotel on West Bay Street on Thursday night - months after she made a tearful plea in a video on Facebook for help to deal with ongoing physical abuse.

Her death has prompted calls for swift action regarding gender-based violence and mental health.

Yesterday, Dr Darville called Culmer’s death “unfortunate”, saying the system had failed her.

He also said more needs to be done to assist people suffering from mental health issues and added that the government stood ready to do so.

He said: “I’ve said it before, all you have to do is drive down Shirley Street and you’ll see mental health staring you right in the face. It’s very unfortunate with the suicide victim, but she has been crying out for help for years and our system was not proactive and our mental health legislation needs immediate improvements so we can find avenues to assist people who find themselves with severe clinical depression, psychiatric illnesses and individuals who are walking our street just completely out of it.

“Meanwhile, we are just passing as if everything’s okay. It’s not okay and it’s the responsibility of a government to respond and we intend to respond in short order. The bill itself needs proper consultation. That is now completed and I’m certain very shortly, it will come to Parliament, and we will debate it and put the necessary measures in place to help individuals who suffer from mental health illnesses.”