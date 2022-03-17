Former Pm: Bahamas Had No Choice Over Sanctions

By RASHAD ROLLE

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said The Bahamas has no choice but to sanction Russia after its deadly invasion of Ukraine.

He said The Bahamas should close its ports to Russian vessels.

“The Bahamas has no choice but to sanction Russia just as the western world has done in terms of shipping, in terms of banking, in terms of whatever other transactions, much like night follows day,” he said. “I can’t imagine us dragging our feet on it either. I noted the prime minister’s comment when he came out of CARICOM. That’s what CARICOM said but that can’t be The Bahamas’ position. It’s not in our interest to be otherwise than supportive. I think the same things applies to our skies, our seas for boats and what not in terms of stuff in our ports.”

In March, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said CARICOM was awaiting a decision from the United Nations Security Council before taking a position on whether member states should impose sanctions on Russia.

The Bahamas over the weekend ordered financial institutions to halt transactions with Russian people and entities sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

A notice from financial services regulators said: “After consultation with the government of The Bahamas and with due consideration to interests of this jurisdiction and the financial services sector operator within it, the agencies comprising the Group of Financial Services Regulators (GFSR) hereby direct regulated entities that are licensed or authorised to operate from or within The Bahamas not to engage in transactions with sanctioned persons, entities or businesses linked to Russia and Belarus.

“Regulated entities should apply the highest level of risk management controls to deter the potential for any misuse of the Bahamian financial system in the current global environments and indeed every circumstance.

“For the purposes of this directive, sanctions include those issued by the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, the European Union and other jurisdictions, which the GFSR may specify from time to time.”

The GFSR includes the Central Bank of The Bahamas, Securities Commission of The Bahamas, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Compliance Commission of The Bahamas and the Gaming Board.