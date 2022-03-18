Conditional Discharge For Tourist

By LEANDRA ROLLE

AN American tourist who was caught with marijuana laced gummies was granted a conditional discharge on Friday.

Kirk Cunningham, 48, of Florida, was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on March 17 after police found 25 marijuana laced gummies in his luggage.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to the offence during his hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The father of three told the court he and his family were getting ready to return home after vacationing in the country when police escorted him off the plane in relation to the gummies.

Cunningham said the items in question were CBD (Cannabidiol) gummies that he sometimes used to help him sleep.

However, the Florida resident said he didn’t know the gummies were illegal in The Bahamas.

“I would’ve never brought them if I knew they were illegal. I had them in my suitcase and didn’t think anything of it so it’s a really tough lesson learned to be honest,” he said.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Serville told the defendant it was unfortunate that he had found himself in such a situation.

He also warned him that in future, he must be sure to research the laws of whatever country he is visiting to discover what is legal or not.

Having taken into consideration the defendant’s early guilty plea, the magistrate granted him a conditional discharge.

Magistrate Serville also warned him that if he fails to be on good behaviour for a year while in Bahamian jurisdiction, he would be fined $500.