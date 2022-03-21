Don’T Let Cruise Ships Define Us

EDITOR, The Tribune.

For some time now I have been trying to deal with a subject matter that is not a pleasant topic. Most people avoid it; but I feel it must be dealt with. The issue was focused on, superficially, as a News item on CNN and MSNBC. The incident in Ukraine last week, triggered my inspiration to write about it. I am writing about how Black persons were treated, allegedly, in their desire to leave Ukraine. The order for departure was White persons, first; Indians, second; Blacks were last.

This event caused me to remember an incident, here in The Bahamas, about three years ago. At that time, a store was being opened on Bay Street, north of John Bull. They erected a pictorial sign, indicating types of wares that were available. I, personally, went to a man pointed out as manager of the store, expressing my personal disapproval of the sign. I indicated to him that theTBahamas was approximately 85% black people, but there was not one black person depicted on his pictorial sign. I assured him that as a Black man, I was offended by his sign. He assured me that he would attempt to remedy. Three years hence, nothing has happened. The pictorial art work is there unchanged.

This brings me to the real reason for writing.

Every week, ships come to The Bahamas and the “peoples” interchange.

Many Bahamians are not aware of the messages that are conveyed by the ships to their guests; one of the messages conveyed is that crime is higher here than New York and Chicago; another message: do not carry cash for you will be robbed; another; minimise use of taxis, they are druggies and crooks. There are lots of messages conveyed.

Last week, I was asked by a guest from the cruise ship, if my picture was posted at the post office: with a big and hearty laugh.

I am in “pain” because of the insult and he is laughing at me in my country?

I have spoken to many Bahamians about this subject matter, and would like for those of you who have tapes and recordings of these initial introduction meetings of ship passengers and tour directors and senior personnel to begin looking for these recordings. I need them.

During the summer, a group and I will be meeting, airing these tapes and recordings.

We will be inviting the press and the public to hear and appreciate how the ships are portraying us and how we are being perceived by their guests.

Should the ships be allowed to define who the Bahamian people are?

The Bahamas government must activate their files on these initial, introductory meetings of ship’s guests, tour representative and executive staff.

Should the ships be allowed to define who the Bahamian people are?

FELTON COX

Nassau,

March 8, 2022.