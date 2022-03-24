Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Welcomed To The Bahamas

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Royal visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were welcomed with warm smiles and festive music at the Lynden Pindling International Airport after arriving in the country today.

Among those present to greet the Royal couple were Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence were also on hand to receive the Royal couple.

The couple will be in The Bahamas for three days to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They will head to the Office of The Prime Minister later on Thursday to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Phillip "Brave" Davis.