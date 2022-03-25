Western Air A-Team Shines Bright

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I would be very pleased if you would grant me but a little space to express myself in your prestigious and highly regarded column.

Distinguished, poised, polished and very capable indeed are all worthwhile and suitable adjectives I would gladly use to describe the young women working at Western Air’s front counter at The Lynden Pindling International Airport.

I have had the privilege of doing business with the above mentioned individuals for the better part of the last two years now, and their smarts, penchant for hard work, attentiveness to detail and an unwavering dedication to meet the needs of their clients is admirable to say the very least.

I would even venture to say that because of this apparent “frontline excellence” there remains little wonder why Western Air has become so great a force and so dominant an airline. An airline that is now taking its rightful place at the table, and is also taking a lion’s share of the market by storm. We Bahamians can be a rowdy people, but we all know good service when we see it.

Let me hasten here to thank and also to heap lavish and deserving praise on Mr. Ricardo Wilson for his “people skills” and also for his brilliance at the helm. And it would be remiss of me to not make mention of the Human Resource department for “striking gold” when putting together so wonderful a grouping. I will say to Mr Wilson and also to the creative leadership team that surrounds him that -- it is my hope you will all surround “the tree of opportunity” put your hands on its trunk, bow yourselves and shake hard with all of your might until something gives, or until “a big, sweet and juicy fruit” falls out from the branches that will not only bring a smile, but will also make the young women’s day!

Mr Wilson, please convey my thanks and also my gratitude to these fine young women for a job well done! Here is a list of distinguished names that I have been able to compile over the last few years: Shaunice Woodside, Glydis Russell, Joshnell Lightbourne, Olivia Pratt, Valorie Moss, Richie Armbrister and (stewardess) Anastasia Miller. Not only do I see these women as outstanding Bahamians, but I also see them as such “fine feathers in your huge hat!”

DON MOBLEY

Nassau,

March 24, 2022.