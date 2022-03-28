The Debate On Republic Has Begun

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Well the debate on Republic or not Republic has started and hopefully the commentators will do their research and not talk total garbage so we get a mixed up opinion of untruths.

Set the stage... debate Wednesday on changes to National Awards heard significant two words stated by a Government Minister ‘No consensus’.... Does that mean at a Cabinet meeting the Ministers could not agree either way - Republic or stay as is? Does it mean to the PLP National Council there is no consensus?

The former, if accurate, the Ministers, that causes one to conclude seemingly a potential opinion that the younger newer Ministers are not in favour of a Republic - I see that as the likes of Hanna Martin - Mitchell - Sears possibly Wilchcombe would certainly be in favour.

So what if......

Really the model used most in the Commonwealth where the majority by far of the member States are Republics basic change is solely and only the name change Governor General becomes President - everything otherwise stays the same... justice system Privy Council goes as does the much loved British Honours, you know we all want a British ‘Sir’ or CMG or even a CBE - MBE, etc. Then an Executive President elected, not appointed, with a Parliament. Not determined by composition of Parliament.

The simplest and easiest form is the first... change of name... but there will have to be a sell as there was for Independence as is UK guarantees nothing except in the bilateral Defense Agreement.

Now should we? After 50 years this coming year as an Independent State there surely are no presumed risks of economic dangers as the majority of the Commonwealth have taken this step and all survived. As Minister Mitchell said ‘statehood building’.

50 years on does the Constitution need revising - amending? Yes, the issue of Right to Citizenship has to be equalized once and for all... see this Government appealing the Supreme Court Appeal decision on citizenship....so if the Privy Council supports that position then what? The Davis Government will be forced to change the rules...could it mean a referendum or just an amendment to the Citizenship Act?

Surely, any person born of a Bahamian, no gender qualification, should be Bahamian....let’s stop this fooliness and stupidity.

My thoughts will listen attentively to the speeches around the HRH Royal visit if PM indicates his course of choice.

JEROME JOHNSON

Nassau,

March 25, 2022.