13-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing At Af Adderley

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged with attempted murder yesterday in connection with a stabbing incident at AF Adderley Junior High School last week. ​

The boy – age 13 – is accused of trying to kill a male student on March 23.

The incident resulted in the injured boy being taken to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

During yesterday’s hearing, the accused was not required to enter a plea to the attempted murder charge before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The minor was told that he will return to court May 31 for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was also denied and he was remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

In a separate matter, 26-year-old Cody Newton also appeared in court.

Newton is accused of using a handgun to rob Maverick Major of $200 on April 11 last year.

Police further allege that he tried to kill Major and two other men the same day.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and his case was adjourned to July 6 for a VBI.

He was also remanded to prison and advised of his right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Newton is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.