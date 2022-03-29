Editorial: Being Prepared Is First Step In Crime Strategy

BARELY had our recent Royal visitors departed the country, having brought the international spotlight our way, than Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis turned the media spotlight onto an old problem – crime.

Mr Davis held an “urgent” conclave on Sunday to address the sharp increase in murders this year. Previously, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander had said a number of murders have been part of a “tit-for-tat” situation between gang members and that a turf war for drugs was underway in the country.

The Prime Minister, while saying there are no “quick fixes”, said that he would have more to say in the coming days, and that immediate measures were able to be identified that would help to reduce levels of crime.

None of those measures, it would seem, have been put in place so far and we await to hear what actions Mr Davis will take.

Among those present at the conclave was the leader of the Free National Movement, Michael Pintard, who offered his party’s suggestions for tackling crime.

Yesterday, however, he cast doubt on the Davis administration’s plans, saying that the government should already have been prepared to present immediate, short-term and long-term goals for crime fighting.

Mr Pintard said: “When you have an upsurge in crime one of the things that’s critical is what are your next steps over the course of the next seven days, 14 days, 30 days, etc, and so I think that is something that is expected of any administration that this is what the discussion entails.”

He has a point. We are still not so far into the Davis administration – it was only in September that the PLP won office. By now, we should still be implementing their proposals from the campaign trail rather than calling a conclave for ideas and discussion. Essentially, we haven’t really seen Plan A yet, so put that in place to start with.

The party had a “Blueprint For Change” ahead of the election, although it was rather light on crime policies, talking of being committed to “enhancing crime fighting methodologies in our aggressive war against crime” without offering specifics, and introducing “research-based analysis and policies on countering anti-social behaviour, violence and crime”. It also talked of dealing with increased crime in Abaco by implementing “proven, effective crime management measures”.

And that was about it. Still, perhaps the first step would be explaining what these enhancements would be and what has been done to introduce such analysis and policies.

If not, then have we arrived at this moment with a spike in murders and an urgent meeting because we do not really have a plan?

Credit to the Prime Minister for responding – and including the Opposition in the discussion at the conclave. But crime has been a spectre haunting The Bahamas for many years now and Mr Davis is very familiar with rising crime levels from his own time in office previously. Rushed policies and laws are generally bad policies and laws that fail to stand up to the test of time. That’s the last thing we want.

We should be thinking strategically and coherently – not just for next week, but for next month, next year – and the next generation. The policies any government implements needs to find ways to keep young people out of a life of crime, not just deal with those already involved.

So we look forward to hearing from Mr Davis about his next steps. And soon.