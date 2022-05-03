Ocean Cay Employee Held After Marijuana Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A MALE employee at Ocean Cay, Bimini, was arrested this week for possession of suspected marijuana.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that police on the cay received a report before 1.30pm on Sunday, May 1, that a male employee was in possession of drugs.
Officers, along with security officers, went to the employee’s dormitory where they searched the employee’s room. Inside a gray safe, officers allegedly found a black pouch and a plastic wrapping both containing suspected marijuana.
ASP Rolle reported that the male was arrested and taken to Alice Town Police Station for further investigation.
Comments
AnObserver 16 hours, 27 minutes ago
What a complete and utter waste of resources.
temptedbythefruitofanother 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
The boys with the fat suits and little sticks can't make a dent in violent crime but boy howdy can they arrest teenagers with a joint in dey pocket! Well done, go do a walkaround and let the public know what great guys you are! "black pouch and plastic wrapping" woo hoo, how dramatic!
In other news violent crime is off the charts in Nassau
hrysippus 14 hours ago
Sheriff John Brown always hated me. For what, I don't know. Every time I had a black pouch wit a lil weed, He arrest me an' to Bimini lock up I go.......
