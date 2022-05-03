Ocean Cay Employee Held After Marijuana Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MALE employee at Ocean Cay, Bimini, was arrested this week for possession of suspected marijuana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that police on the cay received a report before 1.30pm on Sunday, May 1, that a male employee was in possession of drugs.

Officers, along with security officers, went to the employee’s dormitory where they searched the employee’s room. Inside a gray safe, officers allegedly found a black pouch and a plastic wrapping both containing suspected marijuana.

ASP Rolle reported that the male was arrested and taken to Alice Town Police Station for further investigation.