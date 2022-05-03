Permission To Strike - But Union May Not Use It

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A STRIKE certificate has been approved for the Public Managers Union to take industrial action against the National Insurance Board.

PMU President Cassandra Lewis told The Tribune yesterday that despite receiving the strike certificate, the union was hoping not to have to use it.

“We received our certificate and reached out to the minister,” Mrs Lewis said. “We would like to attempt to resolve to avoid drastic measures and action.”

Both Myles Laroda, minister with responsibility for NIB, and Board Chairman Philip McKenzie met with union officials last week, according to Mr Laroda.

He said NIB officials were looking forward to amicable discussions with a view to reaching a resolution soon.

Early last month the majority of PMU members cast ballots in a strike vote, a show of frustration with the NIB following 29 months of wrangling over outstanding issues.

Union members both in New Providence and the Family Islands cast ballots at the time.

At the time, Mrs Lewis said while a majority vote did not necessarily mean the union would strike, it intended to use the right to do so if there was not swift action from NIB.

In the days that followed the vote, Mr Laroda exclusively told The Tribune that an actuarial review of NIB predicted the fund could be depleted by 2028 should officials neglect to take urgent action.

The 11th report of its kind reduced the fund’s potential depletion timeline by one year, as the 10th review had made a prediction of 2029.

At the time Mr Laroda told this newspaper that he was of the view that the situation persisted because the board had run deficits for nearly six years.

However, Mr Laroda raised the shocking development as he made a case for the board’s tight financial position in response to union pressure to revolve labour issues.

With NIB’s actuarial review giving undesirable findings, Mr Laroda said he was hopeful that the union would accept a new offer the board made in response to their grievances.