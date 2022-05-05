‘Extra Staff Needed’ To Meet Disclosure Rules

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Services State Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the challenges public officials face meeting financial disclosure requirements highlight the need for investment in additional staff to help officials meet their obligations.

The Tribune asked numerous parliamentarians yesterday if they had filed their disclosures on time. Of those, some said they had done so, including Mrs Glover-Rolle, Dr Hubert Minnis, Dr Michael Darville, Glenys Hanna Martin, Leon Lundy, Wayne Munroe, John Pinder, Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, Clay Sweeting and Keith Bell.

Bishop Victor Cooper, chairman of the Public Disclosure Commission, reportedly told The Nassau Guardian that some first-time MPs were not aware that there was a legal requirement for them to file financial disclosures under the Public Disclosures Act.

Mrs Glover-Rolle, a first time MP, said she found the process of disclosing her financial information challenging.

She said: “Like I see on social media people are saying we are parliamentarians so we should know the requirements, then there is the argument that some of us are new. I disclosed for December 2021 before the due date.

“I will say to you this: apparently we were supposed to disclose also for the previous year, which would’ve been up to December 31st 2020. That would’ve been the disclosure put in the newspaper. When I disclosed for the second one I was told we also need to put in for the previous one, when we weren’t parliamentarians.

“I did mine on time. It’s pretty straightforward, but it’s not an easy process, you have to know what to do. I’m a business owner so you know how to do your financials.”

In January, the House of Assembly passed a resolution establishing a standing committee to examine the management and budget of the House of Assembly and to consider matters related to salaries, allowances, infrastructural needs and the relationship between the legislature and executive branches of government.

At the time, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell said he believed the House should have an accountant to assist MPs with their disclosures, noting members often scramble to complete their reports.

“Mr Mitchell has called for consideration for parliamentarians to have accountants on staff,” Mrs Glover-Rolle noted yesterday. “I definitely support that because what’s easy for one person may not be easy for another. Staff would help to manage the process and provide support that is needed.”

• This article has been corrected to say Mrs Glover-Rolle disclosed “for” December 2021 – instead of “in” December 2021.