Darville: Efforts To Improve Vaccine Rates ‘Not Effective’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said social mobilisation, inclusive of gifts and prices, were not effective in sparking uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in The Bahamas.

Despite this, health officials are continuing an “aggressive” campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the virus.

This includes public education, stronger public relations that targets smaller groups, behavioural support, and acquiring paediatric doses of the vaccine.

Last week, the minister noted that just over 51 percent of the eligible persons in the country were vaccinated.

Back in December, people who received their first vaccination shot between the second week of that month through to month’s end were eligible to win a $25,000 cash prize.

The government teamed up with the Fox Foundation to provide the prizes. People who got their first dose during the period would be among 50 people chosen in each of the three weeks to receive $500 cash prizes.

Asked yesterday if the vaccination prizes they were giving away helped, Dr Darville admitted:

“Social mobilisation, inclusive of gifts and prices, were not really effective to address vaccination uptake in the Bahamas.”

It is unclear if anyone ever walked away with any of the prizes.

As of April 30, the vaccination tracker showed 165,642 (including J&J ) people fully vaccinated.

In comparison, three months earlier on January 29,2022 the vaccine tracker said there were 159,229 people fully vaccinated.

This represents a difference of 6,413.

This total includes Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated aboard and registered on the vax.gov. bs platform.

The tracker also showed 342,304 total doses of vaccine administered and 155,343 people who have received one dose, excluding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of April 30.