Man Charged With Assault With A Dangerous Instrument Granted Bail

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old man who denied assaulting another man with a handsaw nearly two months ago was granted $5,000 bail before his trial.

Michael Louis was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument and causing grievous harm during his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney Friday.

The charges stem from allegations that he attacked Clayton Orneus with a handsaw on March 18, causing serious injuries.

However, the accused denied the allegations, insisting that Orneus and two other men had attacked him at work.

“They started punching me and jooking me,” he told the court.

He also claimed that Orneus’ injuries were self-inflicted and not caused by him.

After listening to the accused’s explanation, Magistrate McKinney granted him $5,000 bail with one surety. His case was adjourned to August 5 for trial.