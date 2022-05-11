No Sign Of Cancellations After Sandals Tragedy

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that Exuma residents are “calm” after the deaths of three tourists at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort and there has been “no cancellations” at the resort.



Chester Cooper, also the Minister for Tourism, Investments and Aviation, told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting: “People are generally calm with a sense of concern and also cautious optimism. So far, there hasn’t been any significant cancellations from bookings at Sandals, as I’m advised and based on what we see overall, in terms of queries from the international community, I believe they understand that this is an isolated situation contained to the two villas in question contained to this resort.

“They know that we have 16 island destinations within The Bahamas. So we are seeing very strong forward bookings. We’re still anticipating that the summer months is going to be very strong and we are pleased that we have built a resilient brand and a an outstanding product. We continue to be empathetic with the families impacted by this most unfortunate incident. As I announced previously, I’ve spoken with the families personally. We have provided candid answers as much as we have and we have been forthright with the families and they appreciated the fact that they have been able to get the answers that we do have the process continues.”



Meanwhile, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) recently indicated it would revise the country’s travel warning rating from Level 1 to Level 2 after a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. Mr Cooper said: “I am advised that the CDC will rate The Bahamas at Level 2.



“As you know, we have been a Level 1, which is the lowest possible rating. We see the numbers have been tracking upward and I believe this is not different from what we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. There have been peaks and there have been valleys. I think at Level 2, there is minimal concern from the international community. I believe when we get to a stage like Level 4 there becomes more concern from corporate and group clients. But Level 2 just indicates that it’s moving in the wrong direction and we as Bahamians must continue to follow the protocols to ensure that we contain it at the Level 2 or reduce it again to Level 1.”



Mr Cooper “doesn’t see any impact on tourism” from the Level 2 rating from the CDC citing there is “significant pent up demand” for The Bahamas and there are islands in our archipelago that never had one single case, such as Ragged Island.



Mr Cooper also said: “We do need more room capacity. If we can get all of the hotels that’s closed reopened, that would help the product significantly. I can tell you that the Club Med resort is also on tap, opening in October.



“So we’re working with all of our partners to get all of the rooms that’s not operational back into inventory. Because the demand is so strong, the bookings are so strong moving forward into the future, we’re getting the airlift we need the more room capacity. The vacation rentals have helped, but certainly if we build it they’re definitely going to come.”

The plan is to have increased airlift for the island of San Salvador and the ministry of tourism is in discussions with airline partners, most notably American Airlines, who have committed to flying back into San Salvador. In addition, the government is making adjustments to the airport infrastructure on the island to ensure that airlift goes smoothly in conjunction with executives at Club Med.



There will also be an announcement on the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort today, said Mr Cooper.